X Factor’s Danyl Johnson in testicular cancer scare

Finalist had tests done at 11 years old

X Factor finalist Danyl Johnson has revealed he had a testicular cancer scare when he was still a young boy.

The former music teacher, 27, admits it was a terrible shock.

‘I have had many visits to hospital. Most of the time it was to do with sports and arts injuries,’ he says.

‘When I was 11 they found cancerous cells in my scrotum. It was a very scary time, but I came through it fine.’

Although Danyl was one of the lucky ones and later received the all-clear, he stresses the importance of remaining aware.

‘I tried to be patient and not take it out on those around me,’ he tells Great Ormond Street Hospital‘s Teens First For Health.

‘If you ever feel like there’s something wrong, talk to people. It’s always better to go and check it out. Then you can get things caught early and sorted.’



Lorraine Crowther

