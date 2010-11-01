Cher Lloyd’s uncle: Kids called her ‘gypo’ and ‘pikey’ because of her traveller lifestyle

X Factor finalist Cher Lloyd lived in a caravan as a toddler

X Factor finalist Cher Lloyd was teased as a child for being a traveller, her uncle Jessy Smith has revealed.

The rapper, 17, lived in a caravan from the age of 4 months with her parents Diane and Darren.

‘The caravan had a toilet, shower and gas cooker,’ explains Jessy, 37.

‘They set off around Wales, parking at the roadside for a week at a time around Swansea, Brecon and Merthyr Tydfil.

‘It was hard for them. They had very little money and travellers were not accepted…

‘At times Cher‘s had to put up with kids calling her “gypo” and “pikey”.’

After almost a year of living on the road, Cher and her parents moved in with her maternal gran Liz, 56, in Malvern, Worcs.

But Jessy says his niece has always stayed true to her traveller roots.

‘She knows where she’s from and accepts it,’ he tells the Daily Mirror.

‘Cher must be one in a million. You never see a traveller doing well on TV, let alone become a pop star. All you hear about travellers is that they leave litter, go out robbing and start fights.’

