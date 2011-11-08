Yay! I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’s back!

Watch out witchetty grubs, the celebs are heading your way

With mere days to go until I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here! hits our screens again, the excitement at Now HQ is nothing short of electrifying.

As we went to press, our fave Essex charmer Mark Wright looked set to quit TOWIE after being lured down under for a reported £60,000 – nice!

For that pay day, we’re hoping he’ll get his kit off and do a Myleene Klass‘ in the jungle shower.

Other names rumoured to be joining Wrighty include Jedward, McFly‘s Dougie Poynter, Simon Cowell‘s bessie Sinitta (she’s already got her palm leaf outfit ready), reality star’ Imogen Thomas, vintage funnyman Freddie Starr and Benidorm actress Crissy Rock.

