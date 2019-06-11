Celebrate the arrival of summer in style...

As Robbie Williams joins one of the biggest music events is set to kick-start its schedule in London’s Hyde Park over two weeks from July 5 to July 14, we look at why you should bag yourself a ticket for one of these British Summer Time Hyde Park must-see gigs…

It’s a chance for you to see music legends perform on a grand scale, with the Great Oak Stage, you won’t be disappointed with the view. Whether you’ve camped out to land front row, or whether you’d prefer to sit and chill out to your favourite band from further back, at London’s Hyde Park you can do just that. Opening the series of gigs on Friday July 5, superstar Celine Dion will be gracing the stage and will be supported by musical guests Josh Groban and Steps star turned soloist Clare Richards. If you miss the chance to see her, don’t fear, like her heart, the BST line-up ‘will go on’….

If like us, you’re a fan of old school soul and Motown then Stevie Wonder’s A Celebration of Life, Love & Music with very special guest Lionel Richie is just your ticket. The party might not go on All Night Long on July 6 but the tunes are sure to have you Dancing on the Ceiling. Joined by guests Lianne La Havas and Corinne Bailey Rae, the night will feature some of Stevie Wonder’s hits.

Robbie Williams is taking time out of his hectic schedule to headline and close the festival on Sunday 14th It’s his first-ever time on the Great Oak Stage – and marks his only open-air gig of the year. Robbie, who mentored the groups on last years’ X Factor alongside wife Ayda Field, will be putting on his best set featuring songs from six of his best-selling albums. Robbie is sharing the stage with Black Eyed Peas, Keane, Texas, and Feeder – making it a total 90s throwback.

Barbara Streisand headlines on Sunday July 7, she is joined by Queen frontman Bryan Ferry and Kris Kristofferson. Whenever there isn’t a gig, free events are being held in the grounds from noon to 10pm between July 8- 11. From outdoor movies, to live music and entertainment. In it’s seventh year, having kicked off back in 2013 with the Rolling Stones reliving their legendary 1969 gig, there have been a whole host of stars queuing up to grace the BST stage. From Taylor Swift bringing her supermodel squad on stage back in 2015 to Stevie Wonder, Justin Bieber and Phil Collins… time to create a summer to remember!

For more details visit BST Hyde Park