Goals 😍

BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim reportedly spent Halloween celebrating with some very famous US stars.

BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim reportedly spent Halloween celebrating with some very famous US stars.

According to fans of the South Korean pop star, she was spotted in reality mega babe Kendall Jenner’s Instagram story as the supermodel hosted an event for both Halloween and her 24th birthday.

In the video shared by Kendall, Jennie can be seen in the corner of the shot, dancing next to Will Smith’s son, Jaden.

It seems as though one party wasn’t enough for the K Pop singer though, with fans on Twitter sharing footage of her at what is thought to be Ariana Grande’s Halloween bash.

One fan account posted a video originally shared by Ariana Grande’s close friend Alexa Luria, in which the influencer can be seen dancing with and filming Jennie, who flicked her long blonde wig from her Alice In Wonderland costume for the camera.

Captioning the video, Alexa tagged Jennie before adding, ‘I’m crying.’

Of course, Jennie’s loya supporters quickly began responding to the video to swoon over their idol.

‘Jennie queen of maximising time attending different parties 👑,’ one wrote.

‘Wait Jennie went to Kendall AND Ariana’s party ? Sis is such a social butterfly 😍,’ chipped in another.

A third added, ‘I saw her on Kendall Jenners insta story! Thought I was going crazy,’ while another comment read, ‘She was literally invited in 2 parties from 2 celebrities. We stan a famous queen.’

This comes after BLACKPINK fans were left outraged when US showbiz website Hollywood life released a video in which they confused Jennie with social media model Irene Kim.

In the video reporting Jennie’s attendance and Kendall and Ariana’s parties, the Hollywood Life reporter spoke about the singer while a photo of blogger Irene flashed on the screen.

The video has since been deleted but that didn’t stop fans slating the mistake on social media.

‘They literally look nothing like each other! What’s with the media these days, literally just Google the person,’ one wrote, while a second added, ‘Type her time in any search engine & I promise Irene is not the first person to pop up. So what’s the excuse this time?’

‘This is unacceptable!’ insisted a third.