Yesterday (16 Oct) Jennifer Aniston quite literally broke the internet when she finally joined Instagram.

Moments after Jennifer, 50, made her social media debut, the app crashed as fans rushed to follow the account.

And, despite being an Instagram newbie, Jen clearly has a knack for it as she’s already treated fans to some amazing moments…

Jennifer Aniston’s first Instagram post

The actress clocked up more than 7m followers in less than 24 hours – and Jen’s first post was a new selfie with all five of her former Friends co-stars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The caption read, ‘And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. Hi INSTAGRAM.’ As Janice would say: Oh. My. GOD.

Courteney Cox referencing a famous Friends scene on Instagram

Jen’s friend Courteney, who played Monica in the hit sitcom, was quick to welcome her to the image sharing platform.

Uploading a cute snap of the pair, Courteney captioned it, ‘Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world… it sucks. You’re gonna love it!’

Friends fans will know this is reference to an early scene in the show when Monica makes Rachel cut up her credit cards, telling her, ‘Welcome to the real world! It sucks! You’re gonna love it!’

So cute.

Jennifer Aniston debating Elle Woods or Jill Green on Instagram

Jen will star in a new series called The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon later this year, but it’s not the first time the pair have been on screen together.

Reese played Rachel’s sister Jill in Friends – and fans couldn’t resist pointing that out when Reese joined the welcoming committee for Jen.

When someone commented on the picture, ‘Elle Woods + Rachel Green = Internet broke’ – referencing Reese’s role in Legally Blonde – Friends fans weren’t having it.

One wrote, ‘Rachel and Jill Green’. Another said, ‘Um you mean Rachel and Jill Green, right? Bc they are sisters.’

Jen posted the debate to her Instagram story with the caption, ‘A think piece.’

Jennifer Aniston commenting on Matt LeBlanc’s Friends Instagram post

And, showing off her humour, Jennifer wasted no time in making her presence known to all of her co-stars.

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in Friends, recently uploaded an iconic snap of the gang to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and tagged all of the stars – except Jen, of course, who he mentioned with a hashtag.

But Jen has since commented on the post, ‘You don’t have to # me anymore.’

Seriously, what did we do before Jennifer Aniston was on Instagram?