Katie Price’s son Harvey has left fans gobsmacked after showing off his impressive musical ability.

The 16-year-old – who suffers from multiple disabilities including blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome and ADHD – proved he has some serious skills as he played an almost faultless rendition of Beethoven’s Fur Elise on a keyboard.

Proudly showing off his musical prowess, mum Katie uploaded a clip of Harvey’s performance to Instagram, captioning it: ‘I love playing the keyboard,’ followed by a piano and two frog emojis, in reference to Harvey’s favourite animal.

And his obvious talent blew fans away.

One said: ‘That’s beautiful Harvey!! Keep up the good work mate. Inspirational,’ while another added: ‘This is amazing you are so super talented x.’

A third gushed: ‘Absolutely brilliant Harvey. Well done. Really enjoyed that !!’

And a fourth added: ‘You got skills Harvey lad.’

While a fifth said: ‘That’s so amazing you’re such a talented boy you make my heart melt.’

Harvey’s praise comes after fans accused Katie of setting him up to be trolled.

The 40-year-old was criticised for giving trolls ‘ammunition’ after she shared a picture of him wearing comedy glasses a giant bow tie.

One said: ‘This is unfair to Harvey. Katie must know he’s going to get hate.’

While a second added: ‘Well cute! Would be cuter for just his close family and friends could see this to avoid people trolling! This comments for you Katie! Get his Instagram locked down to private if you want Harvey’s law to be taken seriously, you are giving sick trolls ammunition!’

Katie has been fighting to make online abuse a criminal offence, creating Harvey’s Law in 2017 on behalf of her son after vile trolls targeted him because of his disabilities.