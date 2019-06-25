Seems like Flack has marriage on her mind

Love Island host Caroline Flack has declared she won’t do reality TV as it reduces her chances of becoming a wife.

The TV personality who fronts the smash hit reality dating show has also previously presented the X-Factor as well as an I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! spin off and even reigned victorious in 2014’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Despite her jam packed repertoire of reality telly hosting, it seems 39-year-old Flack has given up appearing on real life programmes for the sake of her relationship status.

Speaking to Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free on the Love Island podcast, Caroline revealed: ‘I worked on the Jungle for two years hosting the ITV2 spin-off show and I can safely say you would not get me in there.

‘I’d probably be voted out first night. I’m not very good with creepy-crawlies, water or heights.

‘The more reality TV I do, the less of a potential wife I’d become.’

The unlucky in love media star was fiancé to The Apprentice star Andrew Brady last year, but the engagement was called off during filming for the last series of Love Island.

Caz recently starred as Roxie Hart in the West End production of Chicago and told podcast hosts Kem and Arielle she’d love to do more theatre.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘I loved doing that and I’d like to be Roxie again. Becoming someone else was really nice.’

During the behind the scenes villa chat, she also revealed her thoughts on the 2019 Islanders, hailing romantic pro dancer, Curtis Pritchard, as ‘too good to be true’.

Caroline also claimed to be a big fan of fiery Irish bombshell, Maura Higgins.

She said: ‘I love her. When I go into the villa, I don’t get to speak.

‘You know what it’s like. I don’t get any one-on-one time and I don’t get to speak [to the Islanders].

‘But I do get a sense of everything and she’s so friendly. She’s funny, she’s very quick-witted and nice.’