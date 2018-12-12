The Apprentice 2018: Former contestant Jessica Cunningham slams fix claims ‘The camera doesn’t lie’

With the brand new series of The Apprentice wrapping up tonight, we caught up with the lovely Jessica Cunningham to find out what really happens behind the scenes.

Is Sir Alan Sugar actually a softy at heart? Are the candidates the best of friends? And what on earth happens when the cameras stop rolling?!

Having starred in the 2016 edition of the hit BBC competition, the 31-year-old businesswoman has all the answers – as revealed during our exclusive chat.

Speaking with CelebsNow, Jessica slammed any claims of fixes on the show – revealing that viewers are really seeing the action unfold as it happens.

‘Quite a few of the candidates are like, “No, they’ve shown me in a bad light”. But I’ll say one thing… when people say they’ve been shown in the wrong light, I watched the series back and I’d say everyone was true to character.

‘So I think people who think they’ve been edited wrong are deluded,’ the mother-of-four explained.

Continuing, Jess added: ‘No one wants to be the villain in their own story do they, but when you watch it back you can’t edit words together. Things have been said.

‘Sometimes the producers will ask you questions that will get you into a different mind set but at the end of the day you are who you are, the camera doesn’t lie.’

View this post on Instagram

This year I’ve made a conscious decision to live life on my terms. I've been working hard, i've been spending more quality time with the kids, i've been on and off TV, i've been helping others, i've had help myself and consciously I have been putting positive vibes out to the universe in hope I get some back….well I have. . . This is kind of a big deal for me, so I want to shout about it as I am so excited about this opportunity. 13 years ago I would not have imagined that the company I bought my first car from (a 15 year old Golf) would want me involved in a campaign which recognises that it’s ok to be more than one thing, and that I certainly am #MoreThan1Thing . . I have been asked by @volkswagen_UK to attend their WORLD PREMIERE (omg) and talk about what I think of their new T-Cross SUV launching next year…..Let’s take a moment here to appreciate this….Volkswagen want my opinion 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️ . . I really am living a life I love, yes I have bad days, but I just feel so incredibly lucky and grateful that I get opportunities like this, to be part of their #ad and campaign has made me pinch myself ⚡ I feel like I should be a unicorn! . . #VWTCross #Volkswagen #ad

A post shared by 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤 ℂ𝕦𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕘𝕙𝕒𝕞 (𝕋𝕍 & 𝕄𝕖𝕕𝕚𝕒) (@theprodigalfox) on

In fact, the drama of the show really does stay as true to the nitty gritty of reality – as Jess revealed that Lord Sugar’s hopefuls have only 20 minutes to get ready.

‘You do really only have twenty minutes to get ready in the morning.

‘Well, we say that. You have twenty minutes to get ready then you have to be downstairs getting your microphone on,’ she revealed.

Jess is certainly one lady with her head well and truly screwed on – as the business lady continues to build her empire.

Most recently, Jess teamed up with fashion brand Little Black Dress – a label working with the charity Refuge, with £5 from every order going to the fabulous cause.

Speaking of her brand edit, Jess emotionally shared: ‘With domestic violence on the rise, I think it’s important that we support women who are more vulnerable in society.

‘Especially coming up to Christmas because a lot of women flee their homes throughout Christmas. It’s money that’s needed, especially at this time of year.’

It was a pleasure, Jess!