It comes after Ofcom was bombarded with complaints

A women’s charity has issued a warning over Joe Garrett’s ‘controlling’ behaviour on Love Island.

The 22-year-old sandwich seller from south east London has been coupled up with surfer Lucie since the show kicked off.

However, as the series has progressed, viewers have become increasingly concerned by some of Joe’s behaviour, including making Lucie feel guilty about her decisions and also making her cry.

‘He makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up. He’s guilt tripping her, he’d made her cry. He is immature, sulky and manipulative,’ one Love Island viewer commented.

While a second wrote, ‘I’m concerned about the controlling nature exhibited by #Joe towards #lucie by telling her the friendship with #Tommy is strange.’

And a third said, ‘Joe is honestly is showing signs of controlling and toxic behaviour, first of all, Lucie isn’t allowed to have a close male friend because he finds it “strange” and second he feels it’s okay to force Lucie to be friends with girls that she doesn’t click with.’

Following a flood of complaints, Women’s Aid Co-Chief Executive Adina Claire released a statement addressing his behaviour.

‘Controlling behaviour is never acceptable, and with Love Island viewers complaining to Ofcom in record numbers about Joe’s possessive behaviour towards Lucie, more people are becoming aware of this and want to challenge it,’ she said.

‘Abusive relationships often start off with subtle signs of control, so it’s important that it is recognised at an early stage. Love Island viewers are now very vocal in calling out unhealthy behaviour between couples on the show, and this is a positive development,’ read the statement.

Ofcom received almost 800 complaints about the show in just four days.

The complaints were prompted by Joe and Maura’s behaviour.

Joe received 302 complaints, while Maura – who tried to get Tommy to kiss her – received 486 complaints.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: ‘We will assess these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.’