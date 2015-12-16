Ahh Christmas. It’s just full of festive cheer and…naked men!

TOWIE star Dan Edgar has actually stripped off exclusively for Now magazine and it’s left us looking a little like this >>😍 😍 😍 😍 In fact,starhas actually stripped off exclusively for Now magazine and it’s left us looking a little like this >>😍 😍 😍 😍

Wearing a sexy Santa suit, Dan revealed: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before in my life!’

Well, Dan stripped off like a pro – check out his abs!

Speaking to Now, Dan also spoke about his Christmas plans admitting that he’s usually hungover on the big day.

‘My mum has this thing were no one can open their presents until everyone else id awake, so my little brother drags me up. Then I get annoyed at my hangover. It’s like I’m ruining Christmas until I get out of bed!’

Kate Wright, Dan actually told Now exactly what he was planning to buy her. As for his TOWIE girlfriend,, Dan actually told Now exactly what he was planning to buy her.

‘I think we’re going to go away for New Year’s to Dubai, so I’ll surprise her with tickets for that,’ he explained.

Lavish or what!?

So how did Dan find his sexy Santa stripping shoot?

‘Once you know what poses you’re doing, it’s not too bad. It went well in the end – I looked at some of the pictures and they look quite good,’ he laughed.

We certainly agree!